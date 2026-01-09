Former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has another job interview. He is set to interview for the Tennessee Titans head coach position, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

It’s at least the second interview for McCarthy through this coaching cycle. He also has one with the New York Giants as they work to replace Brian Daboll.

McCarthy has a connection to the Titans from his time with the Packers. He worked with Tennessee president of football operations Chad Brinker in Green Bay and will now prepare to meet with Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi.

McCarthy spent the 2025 season away from coaching after his departure from the Cowboys. He contributed to The Pat McAfee Show throughout the year, and the expectation was he would get head coach interviews this cycle.

During his time with the Cowboys from 2020-24, McCarthy amassed a 49-35 overall record. That includes three straight 12-win seasons from 2021-23, but Dallas went 7-10 in his final year at the helm. That also proved to be the end of his contract, and the franchise opted not to bring him back in 2025.

McCarthy’s arrival in Dallas came after a 12-year run in Green Bay, including a Super Bowl victory. All told, he had a 125-77 overall record with the Packers before his firing late in the 2018 season. The franchise made nine playoff appearances during that time and won the NFC North six times.

Mike McCarthy also interviewed for the Chicago Bears’ head coach job last offseason before the franchise hired Ben Johnson. Now, he’s back in the mix as the coaching carousel gets underway across the NFL.

The Titans are preparing to cast a wide net in their coaching search to replace Brian Callahan, who was fired part-way through the 2025 season. They also reportedly have requests out to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, as well as former head coaches Kevin Stefanski and Raheem Morris. Another former Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett, also received an interview request.

Tennessee finished 3-14 and has the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Cam Ward also showed flashes during his rookie season after going No. 1 overall in last year’s draft. He threw for 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns, to seven interceptions, after securing the starting quarterback job in training camp.