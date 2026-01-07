The New York Giants are scheduled to interview Mike McCarthy on Tuesday for their head coaching job, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. McCarthy will interview with New York and is expected to be sought after elsewhere during this hiring cycle.

The 62-year-old McCarthy took a year off this season after his firing as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys after the 2024 season. McCarthy spent five seasons in Dallas, leading the team to a 49-35 record, three playoff appearances and a pair of NFC East titles.

Before Dallas, McCarthy’s first head coaching gig came with the Green Bay Packers. McCarthy was highly successful in Green Bay, going 125-77-2 and earning a playoff spot in nine of his 13 seasons at the helm. McCarthy led the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While in Green Bay, McCarthy helped aid in the development of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In Dallas, Dak Prescott had his best NFL season under McCarthy in 2023. That season, he finished second in MVP voting.

Could Mike McCarthy get the best out of Jaxson Dart

The Giants have a young quarterback in need of development. That would be Jaxson Dart, New York’s 2025 first-round selection out of Ole Miss. Dart didn’t begin the 2025 season as New York’s starter; Russell Wilson did. Then-head coach Brian Daboll inserted Dart into the starting lineup in Week 4 after the Giants got off to an 0-3 start. Dart started hot, leading New York to wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.

But until New York’s 34-10 Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Dart had gone winless in his previous seven starts. During that time, Daboll was fired. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was named interim head coach. Dart, meanwhile, missed two games with a concussion. He’s been evaluated for concussions at least five times throughout his rookie season. In 14 games (12 starts), Dart threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 63.7% passing. He also rushed for nine scores.

In addition to McCarthy, general manager Joe Schoen has lined up interviews with Lou Anarumo (Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator), Vance Joseph (Denver Broncos defensive coordinator), Kevin Stefanski (former Cleveland Browns head coach), Kliff Kingsbury (former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator), Klint Kubiak (Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator) and Kafka. John Harbaugh is expected to get an interview after being fired Tuesday as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.