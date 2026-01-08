The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with head coach Mike McDaniel, the organization announced Thursday morning. Across four seasons, McDaniel led Miami to a 35-33 record and two postseason appearances (2022 & 2023).

McDaniel, hailed as one of the greatest offensive minds in the NFL, will likely latch on with another organization quickly. He released a statement shortly after it was announced that he had been let go.

“Coaching this team and being a part of this great franchise has been the honor of a lifetime,” McDaniel said. “When I took this job, I had a vision of a team that was bonded together and played with passion and energy on the path to winning championships. I gave everything I had for that goal. I am disappointed, especially for the fans, that we did not have better results on the field, but I am grateful for every coach, player, and staff member who poured themselves into that vision alongside me.

“I’m grateful to (Chairman and Owner) Stephen Ross for the opportunity he gave me, a little known coach at the time when he hired me. Most of all I’m thankful to my wife Katie and daughter Ayla for their unending love and support. I love this game, the people and relationships. that are a part of it, and I will forever cherish my time in Miami.”

Mike McDaniel led Miami to two Playoff appearances in four seasons

McDaniel was named Miami’s new head coach, succeeding Brian Flores, prior to the 2022 season. He experienced immediate success, as he led the Dolphins to AFC Wild Card appearances in both 2022 and 2023. Both of those games, however, resulted in losses. The 2022 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a heartbreaking 34-31 defeat, but the 2023 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was more thorough (26-7).

“After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of a comprehensive change,” Stephen Ross said in a statement. “I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved off is duties as head coach. I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization. Mike is an incredible creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

In the two seasons since their last postseason appearance, the Dolphins have compiled a 15-19 record and finished second (2024) and third (2025) in the AFC East. The organization will now go in a different direction under new leadership.