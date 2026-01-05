Mike McDaniel reveals Dolphins will have QB competition for starting job in 2026

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is ready for his quarterback to compete for the starting job next season. Per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, McDaniel says there will be “competition” for the Dolphins’ starting QB in 2026. However, the “who” remains to be seen.

Mike McDaniel said he will meet with Tua Tagovailoa on Tuesday morning to have a conversation about the season. During the season, Tagovailoa was benched, and Quinn Ewers started the final three games of the year.

“Naturally, I’d say I’m disappointed,” Tagovailoa said in December, via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. “I think it’s normal, it’s a normal human emotion. Outside of that, I’ve got to do my part. My role right now is to help whoever the quarterback is going to be for this team, to lead this team, helping whatever way I can to help the team win this game on Sunday.”

In 14 starts this year, Tua Tagovailoa completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions with a 6-8 record. He has been the full-time starter since the 2021 season, but started nine games in 2020.

Mike McDaniel shares thoughts on Quinn Ewers

In Tagovailoa’s career, he has thrrown for 12,166 yards, 120 touchdowns, and 59 interceptions with a record of 44-32 in 76 starts. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2023 and finished ninth in NFL MVP voting in 2022.

Quinn Ewers finished his 2025 season with a 66.3 completion percentage, 622 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with an 85.5 passer rating in four games with three starts. After the Dolphins’ 38-10 loss to the New England Patriots, McDaniel shared his thoughts on how the former Texas quarterback played this year.

“The major thing with Quinn, the expectation isn’t to be the final product,” McDaniel said. “The expectation is to go play the game, be able to lead the troops, and make some plays while you do that, each start growing. I thought he did a great job each and every start, adding to the lessons learned while on the sidelines and then while under center.”