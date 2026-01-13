Mike McDaniel is high in demand by NFL teams following his firing as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Teams with head coach openings and offensive coordinator vacancies are looking to speak with McDaniel.

The 42-year-old McDaniel will interview Tuesday for the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Detroit has an opening as head coach Dan Campbell fired John Morton after just one season in the role. Morton found it difficult to replace Ben Johnson and had his play-calling duties stripped of him at midseason. The Lions missed the postseason for the first time since 2022.

Enter (potentially) McDaniel, who crafted the league’s No. 1 ranked offense in 2023. Injuries and a decline in the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led to the offense’s decline over the past two seasons. Ultimately, McDaniel took the blame, fired after a 35-33 record and a pair of playoff appearances across four seasons.

Mike McDaniel has no shortage of suitors

Clearly, McDaniel is still seen as a capable play caller — at the very least. Detroit wants him as its offensive coordinator. Other teams, such as the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, see him as their potential next head coach. McDaniel will interview this week for all of those head coaching vacancies.

ESPN insider Jeff Darlington has been on top of the McDaniel situation. He gave an update Monday, saying McDaniel isn’t rushing towards a decision.

“When it comes to Mike McDaniel, I wouldn’t read too much into his interview schedule,” Darlington wrote on X. “He’s talking to 3 teams today, 1 team each of the next 3 three days, and it’s possible 3 other OC jobs open up. That’s 9 potential teams (#math). The point is, aside from a can’t-turn-it-down offer, he’d like to assess all options and then decide. So if you don’t see your team on the reported lists (cough, Bucs, cough), don’t overthink it. Everyone is still in play. He just doesn’t currently see a reason to rush.”