Just one day after his departure from the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel has landed a head coach interview. He is set to speak with the Tennessee Titans, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported.

McDaniel is drawing interest across the NFL after the Dolphins announced his firing this week. Schultz added the Cleveland Browns are among the teams that could be looking to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy. The expectation is McDaniel will also get looks for offensive coordinator positions.

McDaniel spent four years with the Dolphins and had a 35-33 overall record during that time. The last two seasons, though, Miami struggled to a 15-19 record to miss the playoffs both years.

McDaniel’s tenure with the Dolphins got off to a strong start after they hired him away from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami made the postseason back-to-back years and won 11 games in 2023. That season also included a historic 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos as the Dolphins set an NFL record with 726 total yards in that game.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also shined that year, sett a career-high with 4,624 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, to 14 interceptions. But injuries mounted in 2024, and he struggled in 2025. He completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns with a career-high 15 interceptions this past year. During the final few games, rookie Quinn Ewers started while Tagovailoa dropped to QB3 on the depth chart.

Prior to his arrival in Miami, McDaniel worked as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan. That came after a four-season run as the run game coordinator from 2017-20.

Mike McDaniel began his coaching career in 2005 as a coaching intern with the Denver Broncos and worked for the Houston Texans from 2006-08. Following two years on staff in the UFL, McDaniel became an offensive assistant in Washington in 2011 and moved up to wide receivers coach in 2013. From there, he went to the Cleveland Browns in 2014 as wide receivers coach and joined the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-16.

The Titans are preparing to cast a wide net in their coaching search to replace Brian Callahan, who was fired part-way through the 2025 season. They also reportedly have requests out to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, as well as former head coaches Kevin Stefanski and Raheem Morris. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is also preparing to interview for the role.