Mike Tomlin addresses decision to leave Steelers, join NBC's Football Night in America

Mike Tomlin will not be an NFL head coach this fall, but he will be close to the game as a member of NBC’s Football Night in America. While appearing on NBC’s NBA Showtime, Tomlin explained to Maria Taylor why he left the Pittsburgh Steelers and joined the NBC Sports team.

“It’s probably not an overnight decision, but it’s probably not something that I could articulate or share with people,” Mike Tomlin said about resigning as the Steelers’ head coach after the end of the 2025 season. “There’s a loneliness with leadership. I just thought that it was a good time for me, personally, and by what I mean by that is just with where I am in life. And I thought it was a good time for the organization to be honest with you. We didn’t have a lot of success in the playoffs in recent years, and there are just some veteran players there, guys like Cam Heyward and TJ Watt and (Chris) Boswell that I thought were worthy of the excitement and optimism associated with new leadership.”

Mike Tomlin joins Maria Taylor to talk about his new role on Football Night In America on NBC and Peacock! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dxiLKFQlw4 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 26, 2026

Tomlin was the Steelers’ head coach from 2007 to 2025. Under Tomlin’s tenure, the Steelers won eight AFC North Championships, two AFC titles, and one Super Bowl win. Additionally, Tomlin never had a losing season during his 19 years in Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin has ‘good anxiety’ about his role with NBC Sports

Now, Tomlin will enter the broadcasting world and is ready for the new challenge. “I just thought it’d be a great way to be connected to the game and the awesome people in it – players, coaches, and executives – and excited about doing that on Sunday night and traveling to different venues,” Tomlin said. “And getting that feel for the environment. And lastly, I just thought it’d be awesome to share insight with fellow football lovers. I love to talk football, so that’s just an exciting component for me. I gotta admit though, there’s going to be some anxiety about stepping into a new space. But good anxiety, it’s good to be uncomfortable, the growth associated with that.”

Tomlin’s role on Football Night in America will include reacting to the NFL’s top news stories and previewing that night’s Sunday Night Football matchup. Football Night in America is the lead-in show for Sunday Night Football and is hosted by Taylor.