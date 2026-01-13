Mike Tomlin addresses question about Steelers future after latest postseason failure

The Pittsburgh Steelers were bounced out of the postseason by the Houston Texans in Monday’s AFC Wild Card Round contest. Now, the attention turns to the future of head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin, despite 19 consecutive finishes above .500 and a Super Bowl win on his resume, could very well be on the hot seat. Seven straight postseason defeats will do that to anybody. Tomlin wasn’t ready to discuss his future in the immediate aftermath of the 30-6 defeat to the Texans.

“I’m not even in that mindset as I sit here tonight,” Tomlin said. “I’m more in the mindset of what transpired in this stadium, and certainly what we did and didn’t do. Not a big-picture mentality as I sit here tonight.”

Tomlin didn’t want to get into it Monday night. At some point, he might have to with Steelers ownership if they decide to have that conversation.

With seven straight playoff losses, Tomlin tied Marvin Lewis for the longest streak of such of all-time. The playoff failures are stacking up, leading to speculation that his job might be in jeopardy. For what it’s worth, Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension prior to the 2024 season. He is under contract through the 2027 season.

Mike Tomlin, Steelers suffer another playoff defeat

It should be noted that Pittsburgh has a unique way of conducting business. The Rooney family hasn’t fired a head coach since Bill Austin in 1968. Both Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher retired as Steelers head coach. It’s always been thought that Tomlin would do the same. At 53 years old, is it time for Tomlin to start something new? That’s the big question, something both Tomlin and the Steelers have to answer.

Like Tomlin, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has an uncertain future. The 42-year-old is facing a retirement decision, though recent reports stated he’s expressed interest in returning to Pittsburgh in 2026 if he opts to play another season. As for the idea of the Steelers moving on from Tomlin, Rodgers finds it to be ludicrous.

“When you have the right guy,” Rodgers said after the game, “and the culture is right, you don’t think about making a change.”