For the first time since his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin spoke publicly. He accepted the Patricia R. Rooney Community Impact Award at the Ireland Funds Gala on Thursday.

Tomlin stepped down as Steelers head coach in January following an AFC Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans. During his time at the helm, he amassed a 201-116 overall record including the postseason and helped the franchise to a Super Bowl XLIII title. As has also been well-documented, they never had a losing season under Tomlin’s watch.

Tomlin took over for Bill Cowher as Steelers coach in 2007, making him the franchise’s third head coach since the 1970 merger. Speaking at Thursday night’s gala, he summed up his time in Pittsburgh in a way only he could.

Mike Tomlin’s first public comments since resigning from the Steelers come as he and his wife Kiya are honored with the Patricia R. Rooney Community Impact Award at the Ireland Funds Gala. pic.twitter.com/K6yjU2Ztno — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 13, 2026

“It’s often said, ‘We’re not here for a long time. We’re here for a good time,’ like you have to choose,” Tomlin told the crowd. “I think our experience here in Pittsburgh with the great Steelers organization exemplifies that. We were here for a long and really good time.”

It’s still unclear what’s next for Tomlin considering the Steelers retained his rights after his decision to step down, even after hiring Mike McCarthy as his replacement. He could go into media, which has long been the rumor. In January, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported FOX Sports as the favorite to hire him if he goes that direction.

Tomlin could also take a year away after his 19 seasons as Pittsburgh’s head coach, which is something Cowher suggested. Since his departure, he maintained a low profile and had not spoken publicly until Thursday’s gala.

One thing’s for sure, though. Tomlin got to grow his family in Pittsburgh, and he expressed his gratitude while accepting the Community Impact Award. His kids got to grow up in town, as well, which he noted is a rarity in the coaching business.

“It’s been an honor to serve the greatest organization in sport,” Tomlin said. “It’s been an honor to be a part of this great community. To call it home, for our kids to call it home.

“We’re in somewhat of a nomadic business, so we don’t take that for granted that our kids get an opportunity to call Pittsburgh home. It’s been an honor to serve the community in which we live, the values that we hold and it will continue.”