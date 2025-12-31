Mike Tomlin determined to make sure Week 18 vs. Ravens isn't Aaron Rodgers' last game

There’s a scenario where Sunday night is the final time Aaron Rodgers take a snap under center in the NFL. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is determined not to let that be the case.

The Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. It’s simple: win and you advance to the postseason as the AFC North champion. Lose and your offseason begins the next day. For Rodgers, lose and retirement could be on the horizon. Tomlin is “committed” to having Rodgers play at least one more game beyond Sunday.

“I don’t know that I’ve taken time to ponder that. I’m just committed to making sure that it’s not,” Tomlin said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s certainly been an awesome contributor to our efforts, not only from a talent perspective and an experience perspective, but just his professionalism. His relationship with the game, his love for his teammates, and his willingness to help them grow and get better and gain better understanding each and every day has been cool to be a part of.”

2025 is likely it for Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers, 42, said in June after signing with the Steelers that he anticipated the 2025 season being his last. He flirted with retirement this past offseason following his release from the New York Jets, before signing a one-year deal with the Steelers.

The relationship between Rodgers and Tomlin has been a strong one. Both share a mutual respect for one another and the pairing has largely worked. While there have been some struggles, the Steelers are one win away from winning the division, something they haven’t done since 2020. Rodgers has played in every game but one, throwing for 3,028 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 65.6% passing.

“That’s one of the things that made him really attractive to us: that can-do attitude, the experience and résumé that goes along with it,” Tomlin said. “I don’t think it’s work for him. I think it’s as natural as breathing, and so if he’s breathing, I expect to see that from him as we lean in on this game.”