Report reveals potential timeline, landing spots for Mike Tomlin TV career

After laying the groundwork by signing representation, Mike Tomlin’s future in TV is becoming clear. A potential timeline and possible landing spots are starting to emerge, according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy.

NBC is considered the “clear favorite” to land Tomlin, who’s considered one of the top targets for TV positions this year after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers. The network is preparing to make changes to its Football Night in America pregame show and has already told Tony Dungy he won’t be back. Awful Announcing also reported Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth might not return, and FOS reported Tuesday that Jason Garrett’s future is also in question.

However, NBC won’t be the only option for a studio role. FOX has long been seen as a potential landing spot for Tomlin since the network didn’t find a Super Bowl-winning coach to replace Jimmy Johnson after his retirement.

CBS is also looking to replace Matt Ryan, but Prime Video and Netflix could also be in play for Tomlin, FOS reported. The two streamers could be “dark horse” candidates. Of course, ESPN also consistently looks for new talent.

When Mike Tomlin could land TV job

As for when Mike Tomlin could find a TV home, the next two months will be worth watching, according to FOS. Networks have their “upfronts” in April and May, and that presents an opportunity to make major announcements. For example, NBC announced Michael Jordan as a “special contributor” last year while previewing its plans for a return to NBA coverage. FOX and NBC will both hold their upfronts May 11 while Disney’s will be May 12.

Regardless, the sense is Tomlin’s future could come into focus soon. He signed with The Montag Group for representation, which signals how serious he is about pursuing TV for at least this coming season. The Steelers still retain his rights following his resignation, but he is free to work for a network – similar to how Sean Payton spent his year away after stepping down as New Orleans Saints head coach.

Alex Flanagan will rep Tomlin during potential negotiations with TV networks or streaming companies. The Montag Group’s list of clients includes Bob Costas, Mike Tirico, Jim Nantz and Scott Van Pelt, according to the agency’s website.

Tomlin stepped down as Steelers head coach in January following an AFC Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans. During his time at the helm, he amassed a 201-116 overall record including the postseason and helped the franchise to a Super Bowl XLIII title. As well-documented, they never had a losing season under Tomlin’s watch.