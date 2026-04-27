Mike Tomlin predicts who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers' QB in 2026

Mike Tomlin believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers will not make a big change at the QB position this fall. While appearing on NBC’s NBA Showtime with Maria Taylor on Sunday night, Tomlin was asked who he thinks will be the Steelers’ starting QB in 2026.

“Man, if you have a gun to my head, I’d say it’s AR (Aaron Rodgers),” Mike Tomlin said. “I just think Aaron, just being around him for the 12 months that I was around him, he’s got a love affair with the game of football. And not only the game, but the process. The informal moments, the development of the younger guys, the interaction with teammates, I think he has an addiction to that. And there’s only one way to feed it. Certainly, he’s still capable and in really good shape, so I think, at the end of the day, he’ll play football.”

Mike Tomlin joins Maria Taylor to talk about his new role on Football Night In America on NBC and Peacock! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dxiLKFQlw4 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 26, 2026

Rodgers joined the Steelers last year after spending the previous two seasons with the New York Jets. In 16 regular-season games, the four-time NFL MVP completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 94.8 passer rating. Rodgers also led the Steelers to a 10-6 record and the wild-card round of the playoffs.

What are the Steelers’ current options at QB?

When the season ended, there were rumblings that Rodgers could call it a career since he had only signed a one-year contract. The 42-year-old has not decided on his plans for the upcoming season, but if he plays for the Steelers again, he would be reunited with Mike McCarthy, who is the new head coach. McCarthy replaced Tomlin, who stepped down at the end of the 2025 season.

Rodgers and McCarthy worked together in Green Bay from 2006 to 2018. During that time, the duo helped the Packers win six NFC North titles and one Super Bowl.

If Rodgers doesn’t play for the Steelers in 2026, the QB room will be an interesting one. Mason Rudolph, whom the Steelers drafted in the third round in 2018, would enter the season with the most experience and was the backup for Rodgers last year. Pittsburgh also has 2025 sixth-round draft pick Will Howard, and the team drafted Drew Allar in the third round of this year’s draft.