Mike Tomlin releases statement on decision to step down as Steelers head coach

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that longtime head coach Mike Tomlin is stepping down from his position. Shortly after the news broke, Tomlin released a statement addressing his decision.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steeler,” Tomlin said. “This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney Il and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

“I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take

great pride in having been a steward of this team. While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh.”

Tomlin had been the Steelers’ head coach since 2007. During his tenure, he guided the organization to a 193-114-2 overall record. The team posted an 8-12 record in the playoffs with him at the helm. He led the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory in 2008.

The Steelers finished this season with a 10-7 record. They fell 30-6 to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday.

It was a tumultuous season for the Steelers, who lost three games in November. At the time, some fans called for the Steelers to fire Tomlin. Now, the 53-year-old HC will step down on his own terms. Steelers president Art Rooney II thanked Tomlin for his contributions to the organization in a statement.

“Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years. It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin,” Rooney wrote. “He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.

“My family and I, and everyone connected to Steelers management, are forever grateful for the passion and dedication Mike Tomlin has devoted to Steelers football.”