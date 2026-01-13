Mike Tomlin resigns as Steelers HC: Team president Art Rooney II releases statement

Mike Tomlin informed ownership and the team Tuesday that he is stepping down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tomlin is out after 19 seasons, the longest-tenured head coach with one franchise before his resignation.

Shortly after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news, Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement. Rooney thanked Tomlin for his “passion and dedication” to Steelers football.

“During our meeting today, Coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our Head Coach,” Rooney said. “Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years. It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.

“My family and I, and everyone connected to Steelers management, are forever grateful for the passion and dedication Mike Tomlin has devoted to Steelers football.”

What is next for Mike Tomlin?

There had been chatter all season that Tomlin could be on the hot seat. In the end, it was Tomlin who made the call to go out on his own volition.

Tomlin, 53, is out after a season which saw the Steelers win the AFC North for the first time since 2020. Pittsburgh, however, was bounced in the Wild Card Round at home by the Houston Texans, extending its playoff losing streak to seven games. The Steelers last won a postseason game in January 2017.

Recent playoff history aside, this was an incredible run for Tomlin, and the Steelers. Tomlin had been Pittsburgh’s head coach since the 2007 season. The Steelers had a winning percentage well over .600 and won a Super Bowl in 2008 under his leadership. Pittsburgh under Tomlin finished .500 or better in every season.

With Tomlin out, the Steelers will begin their search to find just their fourth head coach since 1969. The organization still hasn’t fired a head coach since Bill Austin in 1968. As for what’s next for Tomlin, Schefter said on “SportsCenter” that it’s possible Tomlin makes the transition to TV for at least a year. Tomlin will likely take some time to decompress before deciding what he wants to do next.

“This is all new. This is something that obviously just happened a short time ago when he informed the team,” Schefter said. “Mike Tomlin is going to be desired in any number of places. He could have a coaching job tomorrow if that’s what he wanted. I don’t believe, I don’t sense, that that’s what he’s going to want at this particular time.

“It sounds like he’s going to want some time to decompress after a long, hard 19-year run that included a Super Bowl title in Pittsburgh. And he’ll have time to think about what he wants to do next and with the rest of his life.”