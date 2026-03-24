Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is taking a major step toward a media career. He has signed with sports media agency The Montag Group for representation, Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel and Michael McCarthy reported.

Alex Flanagan will rep Tomlin during potential negotiations with TV networks or streaming companies, FOS reported. The Montag Group’s list of clients includes Bob Costas, Mike Tirico, Jim Nantz and Scott Van Pelt, according to its the agency’s website.

Following his resignation as Steelers head coach, the sense was Tomlin could consider a career in media. Multiple reports indicated he would be highly coveted if he went into the space, and signing The Montag Group for representation could signal his thoughts on the pivot.

In January, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported FOX Sports as the favorite to hire him if he goes that direction. FOX notably went through 2025 without Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson after he announced his retirement, meaning there is an opening on the desk.

However, NBC also is also preparing to make major moves with its Football Night in America pregame show. Tony Dungy is not returning, and the futures of other analysts such as Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth are also in question ahead of a potential shakeup, according to Awful Announcing.

What’s next for Mike Tomlin?

Mike Tomlin stepped down as Steelers head coach in January following an AFC Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans. During his time at the helm, he amassed a 201-116 overall record including the postseason and helped the franchise to a Super Bowl XLIII title. As has also been well-documented, they never had a losing season under Tomlin’s watch.

Since his departure, Tomlin has maintained a fairly low profile. However, earlier this month, he commented on the situation for the first time and thanked the city of Pittsburgh for welcoming him and his family with open arms.

“It’s been an honor to serve the greatest organization in sport,” Tomlin said. “It’s been an honor to be a part of this great community. To call it home, for our kids to call it home.

“We’re in somewhat of a nomadic business, so we don’t take that for granted that our kids get an opportunity to call Pittsburgh home. It’s been an honor to serve the community in which we live, the values that we hold and it will continue.”