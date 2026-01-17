Mike Tomlin spotted at Georgia gymnastics meet, supports daughter after Steelers departure

A few days after his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin was seen at Georgia on Friday. He was in Athens supporting his daughter, Harley, who competes for the GymDawgs gymnastics team.

Tomlin stepped down as Steelers head coach earlier this week after a decorated run. He had 201 wins as head coach, which is the third-most in the NFL since 2007 – the year he took over. He also helped lead Pittsburgh to a Super Bowl XLIII title and, notably, did not have a losing season with the franchise.

But Friday night was about family. He was in the stands as Harley and the GymDawgs defeated LSU, 197.200-196.850, to improve to 2-0 on the season. It’s believed to be Tomlin’s first public appearance since he stepped down.

Mike Tomlin supporting his daughter Harley in her gymnastic meet ❤️@UGAGymnastics pic.twitter.com/i01xIt30Ll — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2026

Tomlin amassed a 201-116 overall record with the Steelers, including the postseason, and helped lead the franchise back to the postseason this year. They played in the AFC Wild Card round on Monday, where they fell to the Houston Texans.

That proved to be Mike Tomlin’s final game as head coach. He informed the Steelers of his decision to step down on Tuesday afternoon and released a statement afterward explaining his decision.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steeler,” Tomlin said. “This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney Il and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

“I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team. While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh.”

Because Mike Tomlin stepped down, Pittsburgh still owns his rights. That means a team would have to trade him if he chooses to return to coaching. The expectation is he will pivot to TV, though. FOX Sports is the favorite to land him, but there will be plenty of suitors, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported this week.