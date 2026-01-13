Mike Tomlin steps down as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach

Mike Tomlin has stepped down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday. A legendary run has come to an end.

Tomlin, 53, is out after a season which saw the Steelers win the AFC North for the first time since 2020. Pittsburgh, however, was bounced in the Wild Card Round at home by the Houston Texans, extending its playoff losing streak to seven games. The Steelers last won a postseason game in January 2017.

Tomlin preached about “the standard is the standard,” and Pittsburgh failed to meet it in recent years. With Tomlin out, the Steelers will begin their search to find just their fourth head coach since 1969.

Tomin was asked about his future after Monday’s game. In the moment, Tomlin wasn’t ready to talk about it.

“I’m not even in that mindset as I sit here tonight,” Tomlin said. “I’m more in the mindset of what transpired in this stadium, and certainly what we did and didn’t do. Not a big-picture mentality as I sit here tonight.”

Clearly, he had already put a great deal of thought into it. Tomlin had been Pittsburgh’s head coach since the 2007 season. The Steelers had a winning percentage well over .600 and won a Super Bowl in 2008 under his leadership. Pittsburgh under Tomlin finished .500 or better in every season.

Mike Tomlin leaving Steelers, one of the best NFL jobs comes open

Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension prior to the 2024 season. He was under contract through the 2027 season.

It’s a massive move as one of the best jobs in all of sports is available. It’s also the third job to open up in the AFC North as the Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski before the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with John Harbaugh. While stunning, there were a chunk of Steelers fans who were ready to see Tomlin go.

With the Steelers trailing the Buffalo Bills earlier this season at home, chants of “Fire Tomlin” began to ring out around the stadium. Those fans got their wish; Tomlin is gone and will look to find another opportunity, whether in coaching or perhaps even broadcasting.