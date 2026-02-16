Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather: Date, location revealed for epic exhibition boxing match

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are two of the greatest boxers of all-time. But never, not once, have their paths crossed in the middle of a ring.

That is set to change. The two fighters have “tentatively” agreed to an exhibition match on April 25 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa, according to Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine.

The Mike Tyson-Floyd Mayweather exhibition will take place on April 25 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as I broke the news on today’s @InsideRingShow. pic.twitter.com/H6XGtkmRv3 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 16, 2026

Congo was notably host to arguably the most famous fight in boxing history, “The Rumble in the Jungle.” That night, Oct. 30, 1974, Muhammad Ali went head-to-head against George Foreman with the WBA, WBC, and The Ring undisputed heavyweight titles on the line. Ali knocked out Foreman in Round 8. Now, the African country will host what could be the most anticipated exhibition match in the history of the sport.

Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather set for big money exhibition match in Congo

Tyson, 59, last competed Nov. 15, 2024, in a sanctioned bout against Jake Paul. It was Tyson’s first official boxing match in over 19 years, and it ended in a Paul victory by unanimous decision.

For Mayweather, it’s been nearly nine years since he stepped into a ring in a professional capacity, stopping UFC‘s Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their encounter. Since then, Mayweather has had exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, Mikuru Asakura, Deji Olatunji, Aaron Chalmers, and a pair of bouts with John Gotti III, the most recent coming Aug. 24, 2024.

Tyson, at the peak of his powers in the 1980s and 1990s, was the top heavyweight boxer of his generation. He is 50-7 in his career.

Mayweather, who made his debut in 1996, is regarded as one of the greatest boxers across five weight classes (super featherweight, lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, light middleweight). He is a perfect 50-0 in official matches.