Mike Vrabel took a short break from his responsibilities with the New England Patriots. Vrabel spent Saturday going through some counseling, apparently in a different city. He was recently spotted in an airport and actually confronted about the scandal regarding NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

TMZ obtained a video of somebody going up to Vrabel at a Utah airport. However, the publication claims the person videotaping is not considered an employee. Questions were thrown his way, including about his current state. They then asked about what Vrabel thought about the speculation of him stepping away from the Patriots.

To no surprise, there was not much that came from Vrabel. He did acknowledge the person at first, only to continue walking away. Nothing escalated, as Vrabel just minded his own business. You can check out the full video, posted by TMZ, here.

Utah is where Vrabel went for the counseling, a place TMZ says his family also has a home. The trip out West was not a long one. Vrabel was back in New England on Monday, just missing Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. To this point, there has not been a public comment from Vrabel on what took place in the counseling session.