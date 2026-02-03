Mike Vrabel doubles down on Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub: 'I'm confident Bill will get in'

Mike Vrabel knows that legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite being snubbed this year. While speaking to reporters at Super Bowl LX Opening Night on Monday, the New England Patriots coach shared his thoughts on Belichick’s chances of making it to Canton.

“I’m confident Bill will get in,” Mike Vrabel said. “I don’t know the process … However, the vote needs to go, I know Bill is a Hall of Fame coach.”

Monday was not the first time Vrabel has shared his thoughts on Bill Belichick. During his press conference last week, the 50-year-old was asked about Belichick reportedly not being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

“I’m sure Bill will get in. That’s something that’s well out of my control,” Vrabel said. “And I know that the time here with Bill were eight great years, the teammates and everybody else that we had. I’m sure that Bill will get into Canton.”

Mike Vrabel and Bill Belichick won three Super Bowls together

Belichick was an NFL assistant coach and head coach from 1975 to 2023. He’s known for his time as the head coach of the Patriots from 2000 to 2023 and led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins.

Vrabel knows Belichick very well, as he played for him from 2001 to 2008. During that time, Vrabel, who was a linebacker, was selected to the All-Pro First Team in 2007 and helped the team win Super Bowls in 2001, 2003, and 2004.

The Patriots hired Vrabel as their head coach this year. The Ohio State alum led the team to a 14-3 record in the regular season, and New England is now playing in its first Super Bowl since 2018.

Last week, Vrabel discussed the differences of going through Super Bowl preparations as a coach and a player. “There’s a lot more things that are taken care of as a player,” he said. “I think it’s just a completely different process here being a coach and trying to get prepared.

“I mean, we have a full season of work here that we can break down and try to decide on what we’re going to give to the players, what’s too much, and what’s not enough. So, those are all decisions that we have to try to make as coaches, and then looking at the practice schedule, there’s just a lot more logistical things to it from a coaching standpoint.”