Mike Vrabel explains decision to step away from NFL Draft to enter counseling amid viral photos with Dianna Russini

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media Thursday night, 40 minutes before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft. Vrabel explained in detail his decision to step away from Day 3 of the draft on Saturday as he seeks counseling after photos of himself with former The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini appeared in Page Six earlier this month.

“My priorities are my family and my football team,” Vrabel said. “… My family needs me this week and that’s where I’ll be.”

Earlier today, Page Six published new photos of Vrabel and Russini, apparently from March 2020. At the time, Vrabel was head coach of the Tennessee Titans, and the new pictures appear to show them kissing while at a “hole in the wall” bar in New York City.

Vrabel acknowledged that his “previous actions” didn’t “meet the standard that I hold myself to.” He vowed to work on himself to give his family and the Patriots the “best version of me possible.”

“My previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to. They don’t,” Vrabel said. “What I believe is best for the two most important things in my life — my family and this football team — is for us to take the necessary steps to work together and to give them what I told them I’d give them, which is the best version of me, and that’s what we’re gonna do.

“That has started. That will continue this weekend and it will continue for however long it takes for me to give them and to complete that promise and giving them the best version of me possible. That’s what’s gonna happen and that’s what’s been happening.”

Asked if he would miss any further football-related activities, Vrabel said he wasn’t sure: “I can’t answer that. I can only say whatever my family needs, that’s what I’m going to provide.”

Patriots break silence on Mike Vrabel situation

The Patriots voiced their support for Vrabel in a statement released Thursday. While Vrabel is out, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and the front office will take the lead for Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being,” the statement read. “Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.

“We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend.”