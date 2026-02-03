New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel answered an interesting question about the Super Bowl the only way he could. During his appearance at Super Bowl LX Opening Night, a reporter asked Vrabel if the Patriots’ Super Bowl matchup against the Seattle Seahawks is a “must-win.”

“I think every time we go out is a must-win game,” Mike Vrabel said. “It’s kind of the attitude I’ve always taken in the National Football League.”

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was asked if the Super Bowl is a must-win game 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/67XcyByrYp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 3, 2026

The Super Bowl is the game every NFL team trains, practices, and plays for, so it was interesting for the reporter to ask Vrabel that question. But to Vrabel’s credit, he answered it like a head coach ready to go to battle.

Vrabel’s leadership is a big reason the Patriots are playing in the Super Bowl for the 12th time in franchise history. Last week, Vrabel discussed what he wanted from his players as they get ready for the championship game.

Mike Vrabel talks about Super Bowl preparations

“We have to get healthy. Staying the day, I think, helped us get a little bit of rest so we didn’t get back late or try to sleep on a plane,” he said. “We’ll get moving around tomorrow. They’ll lift, run, and work out tomorrow, do some light football drills. The players will run those. I’ll run the conditioning, things like that. And then we’ll practice Thursday and Friday. Give them an opportunity to take a day off on Saturday, and then travel Sunday. Get some movement in, probably light movement back in the weight room before we travel.”

The Patriots hired Vrabel as their head coach this season, and the team finished the regular season 14-3. Vrabel is no stranger to being a head coach, as he held that position with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023. During that time, the Titans reached the playoffs three times, won the AFC South twice, and reached the AFC Championship game in 2019.

Helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl means a lot for Vrabel, as he played linebacker for the franchise from 2001 to 2008. In those eight seasons, the Ohio State alum was selected to the All-Pro First Team in 2007, and he won three Super Bowls.