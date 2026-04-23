Mike Vrabel seeking counseling, to miss Day 3 of NFL Draft after controversial photos surface

Following a controversy involving several photos of Mike Vrabel hugging and holding hands with former reporter for The Athletic Dianna Russini at a private Arizona resort, the New England Patriots coach is taking some time away from the organization. He will miss the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft as he seeks counseling, the franchise announced late Wednesday night.

Vrabel, who has two sons with his wife, Jen, plans to be with his family this weekend outside of Massachusetts, ESPN reported. Vrabel provided a statement.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them,” Mike Vrabel said. “In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.

“I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

The controversy surrounding Mike Vrabel dates back to March 28, when Page Six captured photos of him and Russini at a private luxury resort in Arizona. The two were spotted holding hands, hugging and lounging in a pool together.

Both are married to other people. The photos instantly created a controversy on the Internet.

Since then, Page Six has posted subsequent photos that purport to show the two having breakfast alone at an Arizona resort on March 28, as well. Those photos were published on Wednesday, and Mike Vrabel announced his intent to seek counseling later that night.

Vrabel has been the head coach of the New England Patriots since 2025. He went 14-3 in his first season in charge, leading a tremendous turnaround that landed the Patriots in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.