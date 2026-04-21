Mike Vrabel speaks for first time since photos with NFL insider Dianna Russini

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke for the first time since a Page Six story broke regarding his potential relationship with former Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini. The two were photographed at an adults-only resort in Arizona holding hands, hugging and lounging by the pool.

“I first want to begin by saying thank you, thank you for your patience that you’ve shown in a personal and private matter,” Vrabel said. “Obviously with everybody involved, that’s not easy for you, and I respect that, and I appreciate your efforts in doing so. I understand I could have addressed you guys sooner. It was important to me have a conversation with the players, which I did yesterday, very candidly, as we began our offseason program, which everyone is excited to be a part of …

“The player’s availability, it was never my intention to have them speak to you or address you before I did, and so I asked him to come today. I also don’t want to take away from the draft. This is an important time for us and the organization, and the excitement and the joy that those players are going to have that we bring onto our football team, they’re starting an amazing journey, one that should be celebrated as we welcome them onto our team.”

The NFL is reportedly not reviewing Vrabel’s behavior in the controversy with Russini. It is unclear what he actually said to his family or team and the Patriots organization. Vrabel kept that in house.

“With that being said, you know, I’ve had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, my family, the organization, the coaches, the players, those have been positive and productive,” Vrabel said. “We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me, that starts with me. We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause or distraction. (There are) comments and questions that I’ve answered for the team and with the team, we’ll keep those private and to ourselves. I care deeply about this football team and excited to coach them. I also know that I’m gonna attack each day with humility and focus.

“And what I can promise you is that the my family, this organization, the team, the staff, the coaches, everybody, our fans, most importantly, will get the best version of me going forward, and that’s what I know, and I’m excited to do that. But I wanted to just address this, and thank you for your patience and dealing with a private and personal matter.”

The controversy stems from photos taken of Vrabel and Russini at an Arizona resort in March. The two, who are both married to other people, were seen in multiple photos published by Page Six from the New York Post. Although both claimed to have run into each other while visiting the resort with separate groups, the initial report claimed no other visitors were spotted with the pair.

In separate photos, they appear to be hugging, holding hands, and even lounging together in a pool.

Russini eventually resigned from The Athletic amid an investigation despite the publication standing by her in their public comments. While the controversy called into question Russini’s impartiality in covering the NFL, Vrabel enjoys no such ties to journalism ethics.

The NFL seemingly agrees that even if something untoward did happen between the two, it’s not under their purview to punish for it.