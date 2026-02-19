Mike Wagner, legendary Pittsburgh Steelers safety, dies at 76

Mike Wagner, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers safety who was part of the Steel Curtain defense, died Wednesday, the franchise announced. He was 76 years old.

Wagner played for the Steelers from 1971-80 and was part of four Super Bowl-winning teams. He was a first team All-Pro selection in 1973 when he shared the NFL lead for interceptions. He then became a second team All-Pro honoree in 1976.

Wagner is also a member of the Steelers’ Hall of Honor and their 50th Anniversary Team. Across his career, he had 36 interceptions to go with 12 fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles. Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced Wagner’s death in a statement Wednesday night.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history,” Rooney said. “Mike played a key role on our championship teams of the 1970s. As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him.

“On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family. He will always be remembered as a champion, a great teammate, and a proud member of the Steelers family.”

The Steelers drafted Wagner in the 11th round of the 1971 NFL Draft out of Western Illinois, and he immediately became a starter in Pittsburgh. He largely played strong safety, but also started at free safety throughout his career.

Wagner broke out in 1972 when he had six interceptions and a sack, and he followed that up with his eight-interception campaign in 1973 when he became a first team All-Pro. That year, he also recorded five fumble recoveries.

In addition to his All-Pro selections, Wagner also appeared in two Pro Bowls in 1975 and 1976. He won his first Super Bowl with the Steelers in 1974 when they took down the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 in Super Bowl IX. Wagner had an interception in that game when he picked off Fran Tarkenton.

A year later, in Super Bowl X, Wagner again played a key role in a Steelers title. He picked off Roger Staubach as Pittsburgh took down the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.