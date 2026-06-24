Mikel Brown drafted by Brooklyn Nets: Analysis, contract details, more

Louisville guard Mikel Brown was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Now, he can showcase his skills at the next level.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Brown was a Five Star Plus+ recruit out of Orlando (Fla.) DME Academy, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 1 guard in the class and the No. 7 overall prospect in the class.

Brown played just one season with Louisville (21 games) before declaring for the NBA Draft. He averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and shot 41% from the floor and 34.4% from three-point range.

At the NBA Combine, Brown measured with a 6-foot-7.5 wingspan and a max vertical of 42 inches. He also had an 8-foot-4.5 standing reach.

Brown will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $39.9 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Mikel Brown

On3 NBA Draft expert James Fletcher III broke down his scouting report of Mikel Brown. While injuries made for an interesting evaluation, he sees the level of talent the former Louisville star can bring to the NBA.

“Mikel Brown is an electric offensive talent who showed real flashes of his potential in the high school ranks before an up-and-down, injury-hampered season at Louisville complicated his evaluation,” Fletcher wrote. “He has the ability to score at all three levels, with room to grow as a playmaker for others and the physical tools to become an improved defender if placed in the right system.”

Prior to college, Rivals’ Jamie Shaw evaluated Brown as a prospect. Safe to say, his basketball IQ and development have taken him far.

“Mikel Brown, Jr. is a smallish point guard with a huge heart and basketball IQ,” Shaw wrote. “Brown has a developed skill set, one that allows him to play with the utmost confidence. He has a slick handle with great footwork, putting the ball in the right spots during a game. Brown is also a smooth shooter with deep and consistent range. His size will bring questions.

“He needs to add strength, and with that will come more burst and pop. He has an understanding of defensive concepts when it comes to footwork and rotations, but he will need to continue adding strength on that end as well. Brown is poised beyond his years with the ball in his hands and is the type of point guard who makes those around him better offensively.”