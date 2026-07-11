Milwaukee Brewers select Florida OF Kyle Jones in 2026 MLB Draft

Florida outfielder Kyle Jones was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the No. 102 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Jones spent his freshman season at Stetson, where he was named an NCBWA Second Team Freshman All-American. He then transferred to Florida for his final two seasons of college baseball. In 62 games for the Gators, Jones hit for a .317 average with 17 doubles, six home runs, 48 RBI, a .471 SLG%, and a .414 OBP. He was named to the Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team in a losing effort.

He becomes the latest Gator outfielder to hear their name called in the MLB Draft. Jones joins the likes of Wyatt Langford (2023), Jud Fabian (2022), Jacob Young (2021), and Will Dalton (2021) in recent history.

With Jones starting 57 games this season, Florida compiled a 41-21 (18-12) record and earned the No. 8 overall national seed in the NCAA Tournament. It however failed to advance out of the Gainesville Regional, which saw Troy come out on top en route to the Men’s College World Series.

Kyle Jones played in 58 games in lone season at Florida

“A high school product from outside of Athens, Georgia, Jones began his college career at Stetson University, opening a lot of eyes by posting a .935 OPS with 23 steals and earning ASUN Conference Freshman of the Year honors,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “His move to the University of Florida as a sophomore was cut short after just four games by season-ending shoulder surgery. He was swinging the bat well upon his return as a redshirt sophomore with the Gators this spring, though a lack of impact, especially in SEC play, was somewhat hampering his Draft stock.

“A 6-foot-3 athletic right-handed hitter, Jones had been as advertised for much of the 2026 season. He has a solid approach at the plate with good bat-to-ball skills, walking nearly as often as striking out in his college career. While he hasn’t been driving the ball, being more of a gap-to-gap guy, there is some projection in his frame, and some think he could get to power, at least to his pull side, if he can learn to get behind the ball better.

“Jones is a premium athlete but wasn’t clocking in plus run times at the start of the spring, though he was showing more effort and stealing more bags as the season unfolded. He also has the ability to play a very good center field, especially when he’s going full throttle. Some of the energy-related issues could have been him just feeling himself out following last year’s left shoulder labrum surgery, and a strong finish to his SEC campaign could help push him up a bit on Draft boards.”