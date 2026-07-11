Milwaukee Brewers select TCU OF Sawyer Strosnider in 2026 MLB Draft

TCU has become a program known for developing baseball talent. Another example was produced on Saturday at the 2026 MLB Draft in Sawyer Strosnider. The Horned Frogs outfielder was taken in the first round by the Milwaukee Brewers. He comes off the board as the No. 66 overall pick — a huge accomplishment for him.

Strosnider has only spent two seasons in college, being a draft-eligible sophomore. Some might argue the true freshman campaign was better, but TCU is not going to complain about what they got out of the outfielder in 2026.

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In 50 games played and started, Strosnider had a batting average of .273 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs. He saw the OPS finish at 1.005, around 40% of which came from on-base percentage.

One of the biggest improvements from Strosnider came in his plate discipline. Striking out 43 times last season was about where he also stood in ’25. But his walk total doubled, going from 20 free bases to 43. Great strides shown by Strosnider, taking a positive step in an important year for him.

Defensively, TCU placed Strosnider in right. However, as the scouting report below outlines, there might be a possibility to play in center at the next level.

What MLB Draft analysts are saying about Sawyer Strosnider

Before the draft took place, MLB Pipeline produced a scouting report on Strosnider. They noted him going undrafted out of high school, part of which was due to his commitment to TCU. But swing-and-miss ability was a part of the equation, too.

Thankfully, Strosnider quickly fixed those issues in Fort Worth. And by the 2026 season, numbers against lefty pitchers were a whole lot better.

“He has a gorgeous left-handed swing and makes consistent in-zone contact, but questions still persist about his bat because he chases all types of pitches out of the zone, resulting in too many grounders,” the report said. “While he does much more damage against right-handers, he is showing more pop and drawing more walks against southpaws this spring. A quick-twitch athlete, Strosnider is a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder with plus speed once underway. Many evaluators believe he can play center field as a pro.”

Overall, Pipeline grades Strosnider at 55 on the 80-grade scale. They believe his best attributes are power and running, both of which come out at 60. Arm and field are not too far behind for the TCU product at 55.