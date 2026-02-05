The Milwaukee Bucks and head coach Doc Rivers took a moment after Thursday’s trade deadline to troll ESPN senior writer Shams Charania. This comes amid his continued coverage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the franchise.

On X, the Bucks’ account tweeted the following. “Just In: Conversations have started about @ShamsCharania’s future, and discussing whether the ESPN Senior NBA Insider’s best fit is staying on Giannis’ All-Star Celebrity team or elsewhere.”

Charania is set to participate in next week’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Charania is set to play under Antetokounmpo’s squad alongside celebrities such as former NBA champion Jeremy Lin, NFL wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, GloRilla, FIFA champion Cafu and actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key — among others.

Doc Rivers made the joke originally at the Bucks press conference on Thursday to discuss Milwaukee’s moves before the trade deadline. He originally addressed it as a “Giannis update.”

“You know (Antetokounmpo’s) going to coach the celebrity All-Star game, right? You see that?” Rivers asked the reporters. “He did inform me that he’s going to put Shams (Charania) on the trading block today, and he’s just going to listen to offers. So I’m just going to go make that announcement right now.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as the head coach for the game. However, he’ll coach alongside his brothers Thanasis and Alex. Also on the coaching staff is former MLB MVP Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The playful jab at the NBA insider comes after a trade deadline in which Charania heavily reported on the future of Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Charania reported three hours before the deadline that the Bucks had begun to indicate to teams they’d be keeping him through the deadline and that they would begin making other trades.

Immediately after his report, Charania revealed that the Bucks had agreed to trade Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to the Phoenix Suns for Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis. He later revealed that the trade was expanded to three teams to include the Chicago Bulls. This addition sent Ousmane Dieng to Milwaukee and Richards to Chicago.

With the NBA trade deadline having now passed, Antetokounmpo will indeed remain in Milwaukee for the rest of the 2025-26 NBA season. The Bucks currently sit with a 20-29 record and are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference — 3.0 games back from the play-in.