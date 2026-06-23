Milwaukee Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks have pulled the trigger and unloaded superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with veteran forward Bobby Portis, in a trade just ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, ESPN’s Shams Charania reports. It’s a blockbuster deal that could shake up the power dynamic in the league.

Antetokounmpo will head to the Miami Heat, with Milwaukee orchestrating a trade that will return multiple young pieces along with a stash of draft picks. The full return includes Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez and Kasparas Jakucionis. They will acquired pick No. 13 in the 2026 draft, along with three more first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick.

It concludes a saga that has been ongoing for months, as Giannis Antetokounmpo sought a way out from Milwaukee. Reports had varied on where he might end up — and when — but most in recent days had settled on the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat as the favorites.

Each had various reasons they could have appealed to the two-time league MVP. ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne had spoken to them before the deal was cut.

“Right now the three teams you hear most about are the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat,” Shelburne said on Sunday. “All of them have very interesting reasons for why they would be pursuing a guy like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“For Boston it would be the best player they can give Jason Tatum to play with in his prime. For Miami they pair him with Bam Adebayo. It’s a perfect frontcourt pairing and it’s a star they’ve been needing for a long time. And obviously for Minnesota that’s Ant Man right there, who’s been successful in the playoffs but has not gotten over that hump. And you’re on the clock with a superstar of that caliber in his 20s. So that’s a pairing they’ve long looked at and tried to make happen.”

Miami obviously won out in the end, landing Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’s a huge steal for the franchise, which will be expected to be a top contender at this point.

Antetokounmpo brings enormous talent to the organization. The 2019 and 2020 NBA MVP and the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, he has ability you just can’t teach.

The 6-foot-11 superstar has a career averaging of 24.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, but he has averaged more than 30 points per game in three of the last four years. He played only 36 games this season and will be looking to rebound for the Heat.

Still, the potential is clear for the Miami Heat with Giannis Antetokounmpo now on board. The goal will be doing some serious, serious damage in the NBA Playoffs next year.