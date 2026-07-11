Minnesota Twins select Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey in 2026 MLB Draft

Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey was selected by the Minnesota Twins with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. One of the top prospects in the draft is now off the board.

Lackey had a monster 2026 season for Georgia Tech. In 61 games, the 20-year-old posted a .397 batting average with an OPS of 1.291. Lackey notched 87 hits with 20 home runs and 78 RBIs. In May, Lackey was selected to the All-ACC First Team and won the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

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In 2025, Lackey emerged as one of the top catchers in college baseball. In 60 games, the Georgia native notched six home runs and 45 RBIs with a .347 batting average. He also showcased his speed, leading the team and all Division I catchers with 18 stolen bases on 21 attempts. He was selected to the All-ACC Second Team and named a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award.

Lackey has the tools to be a star in the pros. Keith Law of The Athletic loves what Lackey can do behind the plate and is also impressed with his hitting ability.

A look at Vahn Lackey’s draft scouting report

“He’s a disciplined hitter who’s whiffed on 16 percent of his swings this year — just 9 percent on fastballs — and he’s chased pitches well out of the zone only 12 percent of the time, helping him walk more than he’s struck out on the season,” Law wrote in April. “There’s some extraneous movement at the start of his swing, with a big leg move backwards, but he finishes in a balanced spot that lets him get power from his hips as well as his hands.”

MLB.com has Lackey ranked as the third-best prospect in the draft. He has a chance to be another Georgia Tech catcher who has success in the big leagues.

“A late bloomer as a Georgia high schooler, Lackey didn’t receive any NCAA Division I offers until his senior year in 2023, and he didn’t draw much attention from scouts because he attended few showcase events,” Lackey’s MLB scouting report reads. ” Now he’s the best catching prospect in the 2026 Draft and poised to join Jason Varitek, Matt Wieters, Joey Bart, and Kevin Parada as first-round backstops out of Georgia Tech. He has dramatically improved each season with the Yellow Jackets, ranks fifth in Division I in OPS (1.307) entering NCAA tournament play, and won’t last longer than the top three or four picks.”