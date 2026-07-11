Minnesota Twins select Texas catcher Carson Tinney in 2026 MLB Draft

Carson Tinney spent just one season in Austin but will be remembered as a great Texas player. His college journey might be coming to a close after getting selected in the 2026 MLB Draft. Tinney was picked by the Minnesota Twins with the No. 43 overall pick in the second round. A nice moment for Tinney, who began his playing days at Notre Dame.

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Of the 61 games Tinney played, 60 of them were starts. He finished with an impressive batting average of .326, hitting 22 home runs and 68 RBIs. Arguably more impressive was the OPS, which sat at 1.171.

Yes, he struck out a good amount, recording 66. However, the ability to draw a walk was certainly there from Tinney. The ratio was quite close, as the Texas catcher drew 55 of them.

What MLB Draft analysts are saying about Carson Tinney

Ahead of the draft, Tinney received a scouting report from MLB Pipeline. They discussed the two most important parts of being a catcher. First, Tinney’s ability at the plate. After that, Pipeline broke down his work behind the plate and even provided a comparison to a current MLB star.

“At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds and with a right-handed stroke geared to crush balls in the air to his pull side, Tinney is designed to hit home runs,” the report said. “He generates high-end exit velocities, but there are concerns about his hitting ability and how much of his double-plus raw pop he’ll be able to get to in pro ball. He takes a lot of offspeed pitches for strikes and swings through a lot of offerings of all types in the zone, though he mitigates his excessive strikeouts with a healthy amount of walks.

“Tinney can flash well-above-average arm strength, though it plays more as plus and he needs to improve his transfer and the accuracy of his throws. He lacks quickness and agility behind the plate, though he has become a better receiver and framer this spring and perhaps can become average in both regards. His best-case scenario is that he becomes a larger version of Hunter Goodman.”

From a rankings standpoint, Tinney was inside the top 100 as the No. 86 overall prospect in the cycle per Pipeline. His grading tells a little bit more of the story. Tinney comes in as a 45-grade player, with his best attribute being his arm at 60-grade.