Minnesota Vikings eyeing four former starters to compete with J.J. McCarthy per report

Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson wasn’t happy the team just handed the keys over to sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy by letting Sam Darnold walk in free agency. And, the Vikings heard their star loud and clear.

While Jefferson didn’t throw McCarthy under the bus with his late January comments, it wasn’t a ringing endorsement either. According to recent reports, the Vikings feel similar.

Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings aren’t ready to give up on their young signal caller, but they are looking to bring in a veteran to push him. In other words, the path to the Vikings QB thrown will be slightly murkier for McCarthy in 2026.

The ESPN insiders laid out three current starters likely to be displaced and another former starter that the Vikings have their eye on. Optimally, they’d like to add the Arizona Cardinals‘ Kyler Murray or the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Geno Smith if they become available.

They also have their eyes on the Miami Dolphins‘ Tua Tagovailoa and Atlanta Falcons‘ Kirk Cousins if they hit free agency. Many believe that Tagovailoa will be released by the Dolphins this offseason. As of yet, he remains in the fold. Cousins, a former longtime Vikings starter, will most certainly be cut; the Falcons new leadership confirmed as much.

Vikings would prefer Smith or Murray

Smith and Murray’s future isn’t nearly as clear-cut. But, per Fowler, the Vikings have tiered their QB additions with those two QBs landing in tier one.

As a starter, Smith’s days feel numbered in Las Vegas. The Raiders are poised to take Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Smith could opt to stay in the fold and mentor Mendoza or even attempt to push for one last year of starting if the rookie isn’t ready. But will he want to?

Meanwhile, it’s clearer that Murray will not be a Cardinal next season. The question will be how is he moved? He and Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort reportedly haven’t talked in months, With news of the rift known, can the Cardinals recoup any value from the first former overall pick? Or will they have to settle for releasing the former Pro Bowler? Murray, himself, prefers to be cut.

Obviously, a release gives him the most control over his next landing spot.

The Vikings, as of yet, aren’t looking to unseat McCarthy, but they do seem to want to give him real competition. Any of these four veterans fit that bill, as somewhat overqualified backups, especially in Murray’s case.

The Vikings will have options soon enough, but currently, it’s a waiting game as NFL free agency ramps up.