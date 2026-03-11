The Minnesota Vikings are locking up a key offensive piece for the short-term future. Running back Aaron Jones and has agreed to a revised contract with the team, keeping him in Minnesota for the 2026 season, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

As part of the revision, Jones will lower his base salary to $5.5 million. That will provide the Vikings with some additional flexibility.

Aaron Jones is a 2020 NFL Pro Bowler, capable of producing the big season. He tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns in 2019 while playing for the Green Bay Packers, notching 16.

He spent the first seven years of his career in Green Bay before heading to division rival Minnesota. In his first year with the Vikings, Aaron Jones produced the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career.

He tallied 1,138 yards and five rushing touchdowns in 2024 for Minnesota. His production in 2025 was a little more limited. Jones recorded 548 yards rushing and two scores this season, playing in 12 games.

So far in his career Aaron Jones has tallied 1,564 carries for 7,626 yards and 52 touchdowns rushing. He has also caught 351 passes for 2,683 yards and 21 scores receiving.

Minnesota loses receiver Jalen Nailor

While the Vikings have kept Aaron Jones around, they let wide receiver Jalen Nailor walk in free agency this offseason. Nailor spent four seasons with the Vikings after they drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly agreed to sign Nailor. He will receive a three-year, $35 million deal.

Nailor made 17 appearances and eight starts for the Vikings last season. He recorded 29 catches for 444 yards and four touchdowns.

In total, Nailor amassed 69 catches for 1,066 yards and 11 touchdowns while with the Vikings. He’ll aim to reach new heights in his new environment.

On3’s Grant Grubbs also contributed to this report.