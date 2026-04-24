The Minnesota Vikings selected defensive lineman Caleb Banks with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Banks spent three seasons at Florida, where he amassed 27 appearances.

In the 2025 campaign, Banks only played in three games due to injuries. In his limited action, Banks recorded six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Banks had the best season of his collegiate career in 2024, when he notched 21 tackles, a career-high 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Banks logged 19 tackles for the Gators in the 2023 season.

Before transferring to Florida, Banks began his collegiate career at Louisville. As a true freshman in 2021, Banks only played in one game and ultimately redshirted. Banks made six appearances in 2022, but entered the transfer portal after the season.

Caleb Banks played high school football at Southfield (MI), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 990 overall player and No. 98 EDGE in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Banks posted a 5.04-second 40-yard dash. While the number didn’t shatter any record, it was impressive for the 6-foot-6, 327-pound standout.

Further, Banks logged a 32” vertical leap and a 9’6” broad jump. He notched the fifth-best athleticism score on NFL.com of all defensive linemen in attendance.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Caleb Banks

Banks’ collegiate statistics don’t always jump off the page, but his potential is undeniable. Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of Banks’ game, while weighing in on the former Gator’s future in the league.

“Big-framed, long-limbed interior defender whose play needs more polish to consistently match his traits,” Zierlein wrote. “Banks has a quick first step. He can stun/control single blocks when his hand strikes are timely and accurate, but he needs faster disengagement to increase his tackle count. His high center of gravity allows double teams to generate displacement, so a move to odd-front end could be in his best interest as a run defender.

“Like a grappler without submission knowledge, Banks is still learning to unlock his physical advantages so he can turn them into sacks. His traits and flashes at the Senior Bowl make him an enticing prospect, but injury concerns are a potential stumbling block for him.”