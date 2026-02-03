'Miracle: The Boys of '80' directors talk putting different 'twist' on historic moment in Netflix documentary

The 1980 United States hockey team is featured in a new Netflix documentary called Miracle: The Boys of ’80. On3 recently spoke with the film’s directors, Max Gershberg and Jake Rogal, who revealed what drew them to the project.

“This was an easy one for me, and I don’t want to speak for Jake, but we’re both big hockey guys,” Gershberg told On3. “He’s from Pittsburgh, I’m a Buffalo kid, and so we grew up knowing this story. We saw the motion picture Miracle, and so to have an opportunity to take what is truly one of the more iconic sports moments in history and try and kind of reframe it in a new, fresh way and put our own twist on it, something of a dream project. So yeah, when we were approached to do it, it was very exciting. No brainer.”

“I actually learned it through the movie Miracle,” Rogal added. “I grew up playing hockey, and we used to watch that when I was younger. …”So I remember liking the movie first, and that was really the first I’d heard about it. I, at that age, didn’t really care about geopolitical conflict or anything like that. And then, as I got older and I learned more about what was happening in the country and all the context surrounding it, I realized just how special the moment was.”

Miracle: The Boys of ’80 tells the story of the U.S. hockey team’s journey to winning its second Olympic gold medal. It was that year that the U.S. defeated the USSR in the Olympic semifinals in one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

‘Miracle: The Boys of ’80’ directors share more on their new film

Gershberg and Rogal provided interviews with the players who brought home the gold medal. They also showed players footage from their Olympic journey, and they got very emotional when reflecting on that time in their lives.

“That’s my favorite part of the whole film, seeing just how they react in the moment to certain things,” Rogal said. “And Max deserves all the credit for that. It was his idea. He did all the uncovering, he did all the interviews, so that came from Max’s brain. But when you see the clip playing and then they cut to the shot, or we cut to the shot of the person watching, it’s so exciting to see how they’re going to react. And you always get the best moments there.”

Team USA’s run to Olympic gold was big because it was the last time the team had won the gold medal. Entering the 1980 Winter Olympics, experts didn’t beleive the United States had a chance of earning a medal in hockey. But does the team’s run make it the best underdog story in sports history?

“I might be biased because I just spent so many months working on it, but I think it’s definitely up there,” Gershberg said. “I think when you consider not only how impossible this was, that USA hockey was really a laughing stock for parts of the ’70s, and the projections going into the 1980 Olympics, they weren’t even supposed to factor in to get a medal. And the Soviets were effectively invincible at that point on the ice; it was incredibly unexpected.”

Miracle: The Boys of ’80 is now available on Netflix. As of Tuesday (Feb. 3), the documentary is ranked No. 10 in the top movies on Netflix in the U.S.