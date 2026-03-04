MLB insider: 'More momentum' for MLB players to participate in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics following Team USA hockey gold medal

Olympic fever has seemingly taken over the country. After watching the United States win gold medals in both men’s and women’s hockey, other athletes want in on the experience. Baseball included, which is scheduled to be a part of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. But as of now, we do not know if MLB players will participate.

“It’s possible,” FOX’s Tom Verducci said via Wake Up Barstool. ” … You have a lot of star players now saying ‘Yeah, we want to wear the stars and stripes in the Olympics.’ What’s bigger than that? WBC is great, but.”

The World Baseball Classic is set to begin on Wednesday, with Team USA going out there for the first time on Friday night. Some of the game’s biggest stars are playing. Aaron Judge is the captain, being just the beginning of a stacked lineup. Verducci mentioned Bryce Harper as someone who specifically wants to represent the United States more often. Pitcher Paul Skenes falls into the same category.

So, a decision needs to be made by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred ahead of the 2028 games. Verducci echoed recent comments from Manfred, saying there is “more momentum” toward MLB players being in Los Angeles. There are still obstacles to overcome.

“It’s tough,” Verducci said. “Is baseball really going to shut the game down the way hockey does to get the best players there? During the summer, when baseball, sort of, has the stage to itself… Those summer months are huge for baseball in terms of drawing. I don’t know, there’s a lot of hurdles there. But I know there’s more momentum there than there has been in the past from the Major League players themselves to see if this can happen.”

Hockey saw a long break in order to send its players to Milan for the Olympics. Feb. 5 was the final day of NHL action before getting back on the ice on Feb. 25. No All-Star game took place, meaning the rest of the league got to rest and maybe even take in the action over in Italy. Whether or not baseball would do something similar has yet to be determined.

However, the tournament in Los Angeles is not expected to take as long. Only six teams qualify, with first pitch being thrown on July 13, 2028, at Dodger Stadium. Three different medals will be handed out six days later, on July 19.