MLB insider on Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin: 'The hitting version of Paul Skenes'

Konnor Griffin might be the hottest name at Spring Training. The Pittsburgh Pirates prospect is gaining a ton of buzz for his play, seemingly being a candidate to make the Opening Day roster. If he does, expectations are going to be sky high. Some inside the Pirates organization believe he could have a similar impact as Paul Skenes.

“He’s the best prospect in baseball,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said via Foul Territory. “Consensus No. 1 prospect. Around the Pirates, there is a lot of talk about him, a lot of excitement about him. They believe, potentially, he could be a unicorn along the lines of Paul Skenes. The hitting version of Paul Skenes. Now, that’s a lot to ask, obviously.”

Skenes debuted for Pittsburgh not too long after being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick. His career through 55 starts has been incredible, posting a 1.96 ERA through 320.2 innings while striking out 386 batters. There is a real argument to be made Skenes is the best pitcher on the planet. All of this at the age of 23 years old.

Griffin’s situation is a little different for multiple reasons. First, he is an outfield player at the premium position of them all, shortstop. And then his age comes into the discussion, as Griffin is just 19. By late April, he will have turned 20 after being drafted by the Pirates out of Flowood (MS) Jackson Preparatory School.

But the numbers, even if it’s Minor Leagues, are incredible for Griffin. Between A, A+, and AA last season, Griffin hit .333 with an OPS of .941 over 563 plate appearances. You can add 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 23 doubles, four triples, and an eye-popping 65 stolen bases to the stat line.

We have seen youngsters quickly rise through the ranks and make an impact in recent years. Rosenthal listed out a few examples. Now, all of these guys are Hall of Famers if not projected to be one — only proving how large the excitement around Griffin has gotten.

“It looks like he’s trending toward being their Opening Day shortstop,” Rosenthal said. “It’s a big of a stretch but the young superstars that we’ve seen over the years — from A-Rod, to Albert Pujols, to a bunch of guys. Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Trout. Those are the guys that can come to big leagues and succeed right away… Juan Soto, another one. We have seen young players that stand out, in this sense, that can make an impact right away. And it looks like Konnor Griffin can be the next one.”