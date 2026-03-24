Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool at end of 2025-26 season, per report

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season in June, Fabrizio Romano reported Tuesday. Salah, 33, will play for a different team in 2026-27 after spending nine seasons with the Premier League club.

Liverpool confirmed his exit in a statement: “Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season. The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.

“Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.”

Salah joined The Reds ahead of the 2017-18 campaign after a productive two-year stint in Serie A with Roma. He announced himself as one of the best players in the Premier League that season, compiling 42 goal contributions (32 goals, 10 assists).

One of the greatest wingers of his generation, Salah helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19 for the first time since 2004-05. The following season, he led The Reds to its first-ever Premier League title. Salah won an additional Premier League title with Liverpool in 2024-25.

“We won the most important trophies. We fought together through the hardest times of our lives,” Salah said. “I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time especially the teammates past and present and to the fans. I don’t have enough words — the support you showed me, to the best time of my career and you stood by me in the toughest times is something I will never forget and something I will take with me always.”

Mohamed Salah finished at Liverpool, will find new club for 2026-27

Salah’s future with the club had been uncertain over the past few years. He saw a dip in form to begin the 2025-26 season and at one point, was relegated to the bench by manager Arne Slot. Salah publicly admitted his relationship with Slot had broken down and suggested the club had “thrown him under the bus.”

He was reinstated into the starting lineup in January and has appeared in 34 matches (29 starts) across all competitions this season. Salah has 10 goals and nine assists in all competitions, one year removed from winning his second Premier League Player of the Season Award.

Salah currently has 255 goals in 435 appearances for Liverpool. He is third on the club’s all-time goals list behind only Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285).

“Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will always be one of you,” Salah said. “This club will always be my home, to me and to my family. Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone.”