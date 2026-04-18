Report: More details emerge on Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel controversy, crisis response

More details are coming out about the Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel controversy. ESPN’s Ben Strauss reported Russini coordinated with Vrabel about how to respond and also spoke with a crisis communicated.

Photos of Russini and Vrabel, who are both married to other people, were published in Page Six from the New York Post last week showing the two at an Arizona resort and appearing to hold hands. The two spoke out strongly about how the pictures mischaracterized the situation, and The Athletic voiced strong report for Russini. She has since resigned her position as a senior NFL insider, citing the backlash from the photos. Vrabel, the New England Patriots head coach, has not yet commented publicly.

According to ESPN, Russini spoke with a veteran crisis communicated and went directly to Meredith Kopit Levien, the Times Company CEO, to make her case. Before the story broke in Page Six, Russini told those at The Athletic that the photos were a “sexist attack on a female reporter in a male-dominated field,” ESPN reported.

In statements to Page Six upon the initial publication, Russini said there were six other people in attendance. However, none of them have come forward as of Friday night. In fact, executives at The Athletic wanted to see more evidence – such as text messages about a pickup from the airport, screenshots about planning the trip to Arizona or pictures from a hike – that others were in attendance, ESPN reported.

Although The Athletic initially released a strong statement backing Russini, the publication later launched an internal investigation into her conduct and the situation, Front Office Sports reported. That inquiry will continue even after Russini announced her resignation this week, months before her current deal was due to expire June 30.

Dianna Russini posted her full letter on social media and said it would be her only public comments on the matter. In her resignation, Russini cited the growing speculation and rumors about the photos with Vrabel and said she did not intent to “lend it further oxygen.”

“When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism,” Russini wrote, in part. “For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts. Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.

“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now – before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”