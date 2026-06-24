Morez Johnson drafted by Dallas Mavericks: Analysis, contract details, more

The Dallas Mavericks selected Michigan forward Morez Johnson with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, where he will reunite with Dusty May. Johnson spent his final college season with the Wolverines, winning a national title after beginning his career with Illinois.

As a recruit, Johnson was ranked as a four-star prospect. He checked in as the No. 29 overall player in his class and the No. 5 power forward in the class. He was the top overall player from the state of Illinois, hailing from Chicago.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

As a sophomore at Michigan, Morez Johnson averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the eventual national champs. That came one year after he averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Fighting Illini.

At the NBA Combine, Johnson checked in with excellent size. He was 6 foot 9 barefoot, weighing in at 251 pounds. He also had a 7 foot 3.5″ wingspan and an 8 foot 11 standing reach.

Morez Johnson will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $30.8 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Morez Johnson

As he gets ready to take his skills to the NBA, Morez Johnson continues to draw praise from draft analysts. His size and motor are a big part of that.

“Morez Johnson is a valuable archetype in the NBA, bringing a level of fight and determination to the big position which will keep him on the floor for big defensive moments,” On3’s James Fletcher III said. “Playing alongside two bigs at Michigan helped him showcased his ability to guard in space and play alongside a big on offense.”

On3’s Jamie Shaw also had positive things to say, dating back to Johnson’s high school days. Here was the scout on him before he entered the college ranks.

“Morez Johnson has a basketball player’s frame,” Shaw said. “Good length with broad shoulders. He is at his best when playing 15 feet from the basket. Can be a bully on the block. Has a sense of toughness. He rebounds it well. Finishes through contact and can chase the offensive glass. Consistent output is a question. He has touch on the jumper but needs to tighten up from the free-throw line.”