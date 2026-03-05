Myles Garrett cited for speeding, ninth ticket since entering NFL

Myles Garrett was cited for speeding in Northeast Ohio, on Feb. 21. He was reportedly driving 94 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on I-71N in Wooster, Ohio

Garrett was pulled over at 1:35 a.m. He was given a court date for March 10, but does not have to appear if he pays the corresponding fine — $155. According to court record, the responding deputy did note that Garrett was kind, as well as cooperative during the stop.

That fine should be no issue for Garrett, who signed a historic contract extension with the Browns before last season. The deal pays him $40 million annually and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money that made him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time.

It’s the ninth time Garrett has been cited for speeding since joining the NFL. In one instance, he flipped his Porsche in 2022. The incident left Garrett with a shoulder sprain and a strain on his right bicep at the time

The last time Garrett found himself pulled over by police was in August 2025 before the most recent NFL season. He was driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone at the time he was pulled over.

Garrett went on to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year Honors unanimously following a historic season, winning over the likes pf Will Anderson Jr., Nik Bonitto, Aidan Hutchinson, and Micah Parsons. He broke the NFL’s single-season sack record with 23 and recorded sacks in 13 different games.

It was the second time the Cleveland Browns star has won the award (2023), becoming the ninth player to win multiple DPOY honors. Six players have now been named Defensive Player of the Year on two occasions. Now, he’ll hope to join Aaron Donald, Lawrence Taylor, and JJ Watt as players who have earned the honor three times.

Heading into his 10th season in the NFL, he’ll look to help lead the Browns back to the playoffs for the first time since 2023. Cleveland has finished with 12 or more losses in each of the last two seasons following a four-year stretch where the Browns made the playoffs.