Turns out celebrity has its perks. According to bodycam video obtained by TMZ Sports, the officer that cited Myles Garrett for his ninth speeding violation in Ohio on Feb. 21 apparently cut the Cleveland Browns‘ star pass rusher a break by citing him with a lower speed. Garrett received a citation that listed him driving 94 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on I-71 North in Wooster, Ohio.

The only problem is the Wayne County Sheriff’s officer allegedly clocked Garrett exceeding 100 mph. According to the bodycam footage released by TMZ, the female officer returned to Garrett’s vehicle with his driver’s license and informs the Browns superstar that she lowered his cited speed below the “over 100 mph” threshold that she seemingly informed him about earlier in the stop.

“Instead of citing you for the over 100 mph, which would make it a mandatory appearance, I cited you for less,” the officer tells Garrett, according to TMZ’s video. “I cited you for 94 in a 70, so it’s not mandatory.”

It was a polite and civil interaction, with the Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy even joking with Garrett that she initially thought he “was going to take off” on her when he merged into the left lane before pulling off to the side of the highway. The associated report revealed the responding deputy noting Garrett was cooperative and kind throughout the stop.

“Nah, not on you,” Garrett replied.

Garrett has already paid the $157 fine for last month’s speeding citation, a paltry figure for the NFL’s premier pass rusher who signed a historic extension with the Browns prior to the 2025 season. The deal, which pays him $40 million annually and included $123.5 million guaranteed, made Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Last month wouldn’t even be the first time Garrett was cited for exceeding triple digits on the speedometer — his last speeding ticket in August 2025 was for driving 100 mph in a 60, according to TMZ. Garrett previously wrecked his gray Porsche when he was involved in a single-car rollover crash in 2022 when officers stated he was driving 65 mph in a 45 zone, per TMZ. That 2022 incident left Garrett with a shoulder and bicep strain.

Garrett is coming off a historic 2025 season in which he was named the unanimous NFL Defensive Player of the Year after breaking the league’s single-season sack record with 23 sacks in 13 games last season.