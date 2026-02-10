FBI Director Kash Patel released new images and video of the alleged kidnapping suspect in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of beloved NBC’s Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, on Tuesday. The elder Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1, when she was allegedly forcibly taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills of Arizona in the middle of the night.

The pictures and video of Guthrie’s alleged kidnapper provided by the FBI director, which appear to come from a Ring camera, show what appears to be a male individual weaing a ski mask and heavy winter gloves approach the home’s front door and attempt to obstruct the camera’s view with flowers.

Check out the images and attached videos below:

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices,” Patel wrote in a Tuesday afternoon post to X/Twitter. “The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners, as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.fbi.gov.”

Additional recovered footage, from the same camera – at the same timeline the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This footage is just before the original video shared, with the individual approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door.



1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/h2BxNqSxkh pic.twitter.com/IgMHXWkL5X — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

Nancy Guthrie’s Feb. 1 kidnapping has caught the nation’s attention in the week since, especially as Savannah and her siblings have taken to posting daily appeals to both the alleged kidnappers and the general public asking for help in finding their elder mother. Several media outlets, including TMZ, received multiple ransom notes last week from unconfirmed origins demanding millions of dollars in cryptocurrency with two deadlines that have since passed as of Monday night.

This report will be updated.