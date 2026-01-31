NASCAR addresses possibility winter weather keeps fans from The Clash at Bowman Gray

NASCAR made the decision to postpone The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium until Monday due to the ongoing impacts of a winter weather system that is blanketing Winston-Salem in snow. But details remain in flux.

One major one that has been a question from fans is whether there’s any chance the race at Bowman Gray is run without fans. NASCAR’s project manager for the Cook Out Clash, Justin Swilling, spoke to that on a call with media on Saturday afternoon.

“Certainly we’ve got to stay in lockstep with the city and the state on what they’re most comfortable with,” Swilling said, per a video shared by Matt Weaver of Motorsport. “But no decision has been made not to host fans to this point. We’re going to put forth every effort to have this place ready for competitors and the fans.”

NASCAR officials are certainly hoping to have the track at Bowman Gray cleared in time to race on Monday. Whether that will be true of the surrounding areas in Winston-Salem is far less clear.

The sport wants to host the season kickoff event with fans, but it’ll have its hands tied, in part, due the the nature of the situation with the city and the state. Swilling explained.

“We’ve got to stay in lockstep with them, because, again, Bowman Gray Stadium is a city-owned venue,” he said. “And currently I believe, I know we’re under some warnings. I believe we’re under a state of emergency currently. We’ve got to stay in lockstep with the state, so we’ll do everything we can to host fans and have this event go off as planned.”

In the meantime, NASCAR has plenty of equipment staged at Bowman Gray to clear things out once the weather is done. For now, decently heavy snow continued to fall in the area.

Projections ranged for somewhere in the neighborhood of eight inches falling. But NASCAR is ready to mobilize on a moment’s notice once it clears up.

“I just want to continue to stress how incredible of a job the entire industry and, specifically, the entire NASCAR organization has rallied around ensuring that this event goes off as soon as we can get the track cleared of winter weather,” Swilling said. “We have a tremendous amount of equipment here. And we have already started to mobilize that to see how we can best clear the property as soon as the winter weather dissipates hopefully later this afternoon or into the evening.

“As soon as that happens we are going to go to work. We have an incredible staff here that’s helping to manage all the equipment and prioritize what needs to be taken care of first versus second versus third. And I feel very confident in our gameplan.”

Swilling explained that one upside to this week’s storm, as opposed to last week’s ice storm, for example, is that the snow is light and fluffy. It should be quite moveable once things settle out.

NASCAR plans to fly to make sure Bowman Gray is ready for Monday. But Sunday just wasn’t going to be in the cards.

“Again, the No. 1 concern is always the safety of our competitors and our fans getting to and from the track,” Swilling said. “In consulting with the North Carolina Department of Transportation this morning and the city of Winston-Salem, we didn’t feel that a Sunday schedule was best suited anymore just given what the storm had developed thus far this morning. Which is the reason for our decision, and we wanted to try to do our best to keep people off the road and let them know sooner rather than later.”