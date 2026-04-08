NASCAR announces changes for Talladega to combat fuel saving

NASCAR is flipping the stage lengths at Talladega in an effort to combat fuel saving strategies that fans have often complained about. The governing body revealed the changes on this week’s episode of the Hauler Talk podcast.

NASCAR EVP John Probst joined the show to discuss the changes, which he thinks will help provide a more compelling race. NASCAR is also considering other changes to combat fuel-saving in the future.

“If you look at generally how a lot of our speedways were laid out it was a short stage, a short stage and then a long stage to the end,” Probst said. “Going into Talladega, we’re going to flip that and adjust the lengths of the final two stages such that we’re confident that the last two stages are short enough to be made without a fuel stop.”

How did NASCAR get there? Well, officials began examining two potential ways to attack fuel saving, which has become an immensely popular strategy for many teams — much to the chagrin of the fans.

“I think that coming out of Daytona we have been working hand-in-hand with a lot of our race teams trying to largely break into two categories things we could do,” Probst said. “One are sporting related things, things like rules around pit stops or stage lengths or things of that nature. The other being in a technical bucket, which would mean car changes: spoiler, power level, things of that nature.”

The changing stage lengths at Talladega will be the first step in addressing the sporting side of things. Changes to the car will come at a later date.

“When it comes to car changes, we will likely right now plan to have a test in Daytona in January,” Probst said. “Kind of how we used to do it in the past, where we’ll go down there and try some different power levels and spoilers and maybe some other car type things to see what we can do there to mitigate it further.”

As for fuel saving, it’s not likely to go away completely. Flipping the stages will just shift the emphasis toward the front half of the race.

That said, there will still be stage points and valuable track positioning on the line. Someone will try something.

“It could be interesting, as well, in that first stage, the length of it, if there’s some that try to do it on one stop versus some that try to do it on two,” Probst said. “We think that if there are some that try to do it on two, they may drag the group that tried to do it on one along with them to where they won’t be able to do it in one, so it’s got the potential there for some pretty interesting strategies.”

So what was the impetus behind making changes? Fan feedback was a big part of it.

And there seem to be pretty widespread complaints about the quality of racing when fuel saving becomes the primary factor in determining winners. This is the first of what could be multiple steps to addressing the issue.

“I think it’s important to point out that this is a tool now that the teams know,” Probst said of fuel saving. “This is not something that I think is ever going to go away, because these guys will look for every possible advantage that they can get, and that’s reasonable on their end.

“So I think that what we can do is just take steps to mitigate that. And I think that looking at the sporting stuff that we can do quick and get a read on it this year, and then look at some car things next year, is our best chance for success there.”