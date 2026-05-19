NASCAR announces Hall of Fame Class of 2027

NASCAR has announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2027 after the voting panel met at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The panel voted for two modern-era persons, one person from the pioneer ballot, and one Landmark Award winner.

The new class will join the likes of Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Richard Petty, Jimmie Johnson, Joe Gibbs, and Jeff Gordon. Here’s a look at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

Kevin Harvick (Modern Era Ballot)

It’s no surprise that Kevin Harvick made it in on his first year of being eligible. In 826 NASCAR Cup Series races, Harvick won 60 races and finished in the top 10 44 times.

In addition to the 60 race wins, Harvick won the NASCAR Cup Series title in 2014 and the Regular Season championship in 2020. He also won the Daytona 500 in 2007 and was named NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

Jeff Burton (Modern Era Ballot)

Jeff Burton had a lot of success in the Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He won 27 O’Reilly races and 21 in the Cup Series.

Burton’s most notable victories were the 1999 Southern 500 and the 1999 and 2001 Coca-Cola 600. Like Harvick, Burton was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

Larry Phillips (Pioneer Ballot)

Larry Phillips began his driving career in 1960 and finished in 2001. He was the first person to win the NASCAR Weekly Series national title five times.

From 1989 to 1996, Phillips won 220 of 289 NASCAR-sanctioned starts. He is also one of the organization’s 75 greatest drivers.

Lesa France Kennedy (Landmark Award)

Lesa France Kennedy is the executive vice chair of NASCAR and has made a big impact in the sport. She led the revitalization of Phoenix Raceway and helped establish NASCAR’s footprint in the Midwest through the development of Kansas Speedway.

Kennedy has been recognized by the National Women’s History Museum and is a member of the Cynopsis Hall of Fame. She is the daughter of former NASCAR CEO Bill France Jr.