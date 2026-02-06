NASCAR announces massive rule change ahead of Daytona 500 qualifying

The Daytona 500 is only nine days away, and NASCAR is making some enormous changes. On Friday, NASCAR announced that a driver cannot use their hands to alter airflow inside their car during a Qualifying attempt.

“As determined by NASCAR, once a vehicle exits pit road during a Qualifying attempt, the driver’s hands may not be used to redirect air in any manner including but not limited to, touching the window net, blocking air from entering the cockpit, redirecting air from the window, etc. Noncompliance will result in loss of Qualifying time,” the change read, per Bob Pockrass.

This change is intended to limit the factors affecting a driver’s time outside of their car performance and skill. With an open window on a race car, a driver can position his hand to affect the aerodynamics of the vehicle.

While this strategy may only affect a driver’s time by hundredths of a second, it can be the difference in a driver’s pole position on race day. This change isn’t the only one that NASCAR announced this week.

“The top two open cars in single-car qualifying are locked in, and they aren’t racing for the spot allotted to the top open car in each duel,” Pockrass wrote. “… The remainder of the open cars race for the one spot available in each duel.”

On Wednesday, NASCAR will hold single-car qualifying for the race. Then, NASCAR will have two duels for the Daytona 500 the following day. Thus far, 37 drivers have qualified for the Daytona. Those are the 36 drivers of teams that have charters, and Jimmie Johnson, who will drive an open car.

Johnson was guaranteed a spot in the field by using the open exemption provisional, which is available to an “elite driver in motorsports who doesn’t race full-time,” per Pockrass. In total, eight open entries will compete for four spots in the race.

The following drivers will compete for a spot in the Daytona: Anthony Alfredo, Justin Allgaier, Corey Heim, Corey LaJoie, B.J. McLeod, Casey Mears, Chandler Smith, and JJ Yeley. The four spots are determined in the two duels and qualifying.

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR’s biggest race, and it officially kicks off the 2026 season. The winner of the race will not only be remembered for being a Daytona 500 champion, but they will have an early lead in the battle for the Cup Series championship.