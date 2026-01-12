NASCAR announces return to 'Chase' style championship format: Joey Logano describes changes in driver strategy

NASCAR on Monday announced the departure of its win-and-in, elimination style championship format and the reintroduction of a “Chase” style format for the 2026 season and beyond. Years from now when they look back at the format used from 2014-2025, Joey Logano‘s name will come up.

Logano won three Cup Series championships under the elimination style format, the most of any driver. While Logano was a proponent of keeping the format in place, he said Monday that he’s good with the changes. Ultimately, Logano feels his job remains the same: find a way to win the trophy at the end of the season.

“There were a lot of different ideas that were thrown out there; this one I didn’t hear about. I’m good with it. Listen, my job is not to have an opinion about the playoff format. My job is to win the playoff format,” Logano said. “That’s my job is to win the big trophy at the end of the day, so whatever it is, I’m good with it, I’m not gonna complain about it. I’m gonna focus on doing my job, which is to go out there and win.”

The points-based Chase system will reward consistency from drivers across the entire season. Under the new model, the top 16 drivers in regular season points after 26 races will advance to a 10-race playoff, with the champion determined by total points. Win-and-in automatic berths, as well as knockout rounds and eliminations, are gone.

Additionally, NASCAR will increase points for race wins from 40 to 55, to ensure victories still carry significant weight, while the regular season points leader will enter the Chase with a 25-point advantage. NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell said the format strikes a balance between season-long importance and a playoff feel, emphasizing that “every single lap matters” under the new system.

Joey Logano ready to compete for another championship under new format

Logano is one of the few drivers racing today who competed under the original Chase system. That could be an advantage for him, at least initially, as the strategy amongst teams’ changes. The biggest thing, Logano said, is “bad days are gonna be a bigger penalty than before.”

“I think it comes down to being more consistent,” Logano said. “The bad days are gonna be a bigger penalty than before. I think you look at it, just a few minutes ago, where you would be if you came into the playoffs 12th — you’re 75-80 points back. You’re gonna try to make that up in 16 weeks against the best 16 cars? Probably not going to happen, so you have to be good throughout the whole season. The do or die moment may not be there anymore, it will be in some cases, but not as much as we’ve seen every three races throughout the playoff before.

“It’s rewarding more consistency throughout the season, so your strategy changes a lot. Not just as a driver but how you build the cars, how you call the races as a crew chief is gonna be different, from behind the wheel your aggressive level of is it worth making that move or do you think about hey, how do you win the big trophy because that’s our goal every year. It’s not a certain amount of wins, it’s about winning the championship.”