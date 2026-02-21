NASCAR Autotrader 400: Cup Series qualifying canceled, Tyler Reddick on pole in Atlanta
The NASCAR Cup Series survived Mother Nature in Daytona last weekend, but they haven’t been as lucky in Atlanta this weekend. On Saturday, inclement weather forced qualifying to be cancelled, so Tyler Reddick will start on the pole for Sunday’s race, due to the current rules for setting the starting grid.
It’ll continue an awesome couple of days for Reddick, as he’ll be elated to start from the front row in Georgia. You can check out the full field below, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.
1. Tyler Reddick
2. Joey Logano
3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
4. Chase Elliott
5. Brad Keselowski
6. Zane Smith
7. Chris Buescher
8. Riley Herbst
9. Bubba Wallace
10. Josh Berry
11. Noah Gragson
12. Daniel Suarez
13. William Byron
14. Kyle Busch
15. Carson Hocevar
16. Kyle Larson
17. Ty Dillon
18. Cody Ware
19. AJ Allmendinger
20. Michael McDowell
21. Ross Chastain
22. Ryan Blaney
23. Erik Jones
24. John Hunter Nemechek
25. Ty Gibbs
26. Ryan Preece
27. Cole Custer
28. Shane van Gisbergen
29. Denny Hamlin
30. Austin Cindric
31. Connor Zilisch
32. Christopher Bell
33. Austin Dillon
34. Chase Briscoe
35. Todd Gilliland
36. Alex Bowman
37. BJ McLeod
38. JJ Yeley
When they take the green flag, Christopher Bell will be one of the favorites, after he won the spring race last season at the track. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott was victorious in the summer in 2025. Atlanta’s become one of the more unpredictable tracks on the schedule though, so we can throw away all of the history when heading to this venue.
Predictions are rolling in, but according to Kevin Harvick, the next winner might not be the obvious superspeedway favorite. On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former Cup champion made his pick for the weekend, backing Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag in Georgia.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Joey Aguilar
Judge denies injunction vs NCAA
- 2
Dick Vitale
Offers health update
- 3Hot
Lane Kiffin's year on X
The analytics, Top 10 tweets
- 4
Bracketology
Movement ahead of big weekend
- 5Trending
Curt Cignetti extension
IU HC gets pay bump
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Harvick’s co-hosts went in different directions, with Kaitlyn Vincie selecting Joey Logano and Mamba Smith rolling with Austin Dillon, highlighting just how unpredictable the reconfigured Atlanta has become.
Hovering over all of it is the Daytona winner in Reddick, who could attempt to start the season two-for-two for 23XI Racing. That would be a heck of a beginning to the year.
All told, Atlanta rarely follows expectations, and that’s exactly why Harvick’s Larson pick carries some weight. Skill sometimes beats chaos when the final lap finally settles, and nobody has more of it in the Cup Series than the Elk Grove, California native.